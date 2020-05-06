United Way of Tucson has awarded $320,000 to local agencies to-date ﻿with more funds on the way!

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is joining with our nonprofit partners, local foundations, businesses, media and educational organizations to launch United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund to help those who need it most survive during this crisis.

Never has the need been greater for the most vulnerable people in our community. The children, families, and older people who are laid-off, unemployed, low-income, homeless, underinsured, and struggling to make ends meet are now facing even more hardship. More than 150,000 families and individuals in southern Arizona are challenged by work and school closures, wage disruptions and restricted access to basic needs.

Your gift to this fund, will quickly support a child, family, or older person with what is essential right now. With our non-profit partners, United Way will deliver emergency services and resources for individuals and families. Assistance and support will include:

Food access and baby formula

Diapers and essential health supplies

Rental assistance

Utility shortfalls

Child care

Other critical services and resources to stabilize families

This fund will be flexible to meet the emerging needs of people in this fast-changing environment. Together, we can help each other and our community emerge stronger than ever.

Your support is needed now, please consider donating today.

This challenging crisis makes your support crucial to alleviate the financial hardship many are facing today. For nearly 100 years your United Way of Southern Arizona has been doing our mission of mobilizing the community to solve real time problems. With your help we will continue to do so into our next century.

To date, United Way of Tucson has contracted with the following agencies to provide urgently needed services: