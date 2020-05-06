New Round of Downtown Gift Card Blitz Launches Friday: $140,000 Raised to Date

Rio Nuevo responds to public demand by sponsoring another round of the DTP Gift Card Incentive Program. Round 6 goes live Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m. “Numerous consecutive rounds sold out in a matter of minutes and customers are clamoring for more cards,” stated Kathleen Eriksen, President & CEO of DTP. “This will be a happy hour round – released at 5 p.m. There is no need to set your alarm this Friday.”

Under the program, people buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. That $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor. Previous sponsors include the Downtown Tucson Partnership, Rio Nuevo (now 2 rounds), HSL Properties (2 Rounds), and Bourn Companies. Each sponsorship is $12,500 covering the cost of the $10 bonus for 1,000 cards per round in addition to administrative, processing and postage fees. Since the program began on April 3, $75,000 has been raised in sponsorships, including $25,000 from Rio Nuevo. These local sponsorship dollars, combined with the amazing support of the community, will result in approximately $210,000 infused directly into downtown businesses between six rounds.

Fletcher McCusker, Board Chair of Rio Nuevo wants to keep the program going. “It’s a spectacular idea,” said McCusker. “The gift card program creates immediate cash for our struggling restaurants and retail establishments. It will bring thousands of people back downtown when we are mobile again. It also shows the support of our community toward our downtown food scene. Let’s keep it going!”

Over 60 businesses are participating, including your favorite restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas, gyms and more. Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.

Derrick Widmark, owner of Diablo Burger wants to see the program continue as well. “The DTP Gift Card Incentive Program has made a significant difference for my business. DTP took it upon itself to create and publicize this program for the benefit of downtown businesses like mine. It was so inspiring and generous. We are super-grateful for all they have done. The success of this initiative speaks volumes about the Downtown Tucson community, and reminds us all that togetherness, and simple acts of generosity and cooperation, can help get us through the most challenging times.”

Want to make a difference? Contact Kathleen Eriksen at kathleeneriksen@downtowntucson.org to become a sponsor. Visit downtowntucson.org for more information and a link to purchase the gift cards online this Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.