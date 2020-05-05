Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital earns “A” grade in national safety study

Leapfrog Group announces Spring 2020 national hospital safety report card

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital received an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Safety Score, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Score is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group with its top grade for patient safety, which demonstrates our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care,” said Carondelet Chief Executive Officer Frank Molinaro.

“Every day, we focus on driving improvements in care delivery and patient satisfaction. Our clinical leaders regularly review our hospital’s infection prevention and patient care processes, and compare our data to nationally recognized benchmarks and best practices. Nothing is more important to us than offering our patients trusted care in a safe environment, especially as we navigate the current coronavirus pandemic,” said St. Joseph’s Hospital Chief Operations Officer Nikki Castel, MD.

Hospital emergency rooms are open, and doctors want the public to know that delaying emergency treatment can result in additional health complications, especially in the case of heart attack and stroke.

“Even during the coronavirus pandemic, there is still prevalence of stroke, heart attack and emergencies that may warrant intervention. We are concerned that patients may not be seeking care until it is too late and want to make sure that they are not afraid to seek help because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Castel.

“Our community should be reassured that our hospitals and ERs are safe places to help them if they think they may have an emergency. You will be treated with respect and dignity. Don’t delay if you think something may be serious or want to assessed by our nurses and clinicians. We are here for you.”

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital also is recognized for its stroke care by the American Heart and Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for nine consecutive years and Stroke Elite Plus distinction for five consecutive years.