C-Path Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Tucson-based Critical Path Institute (C-Path) today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: James W. Newman, CPA, former Executive Chairman of Victory Pharma, Inc. and Tomas Salmonson, Ph.D., M.Sc., former Chair of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We are pleased to welcome both Jim and Tomas to the C-Path Board of Directors,” said Timothy R. Franson, chairman of the C-Path Board. “Their wealth of knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory sector, respectively, will be invaluable as we look toward the future and how we can continue to evolve and improve drug development across the globe.”

Newman is a longtime pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years’ experience in pharmaceutical company senior management, finance, information systems, facilities operations and strategic planning. He founded Victory Pharma, Inc. in 2001 and served as Executive Chairman from 2001 – 2013. During his tenure at Victory, Newman was responsible for the acquisition and development of several proprietary products for the treatment of chronic pain. The company grew to approximately $100 million in annual sales prior to its sale to Shionogi in 2011. In 1998, Newman founded DJ Pharma, Inc. and served as President and CEO. The company expanded to 400 employees and $65 million in sales in two years. DJ Pharma sold at a 500 percent ROI for investors in 2001.

As Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration for Dura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Newman redirected the company from a biotech to a pharmaceutical sales and marketing organization. He was responsible for organizing and completing its IPO and for four secondary and three private offerings to expand the market capitalization to more than $2 billion in six years. During his active retirement, Newman serves on the board of several charitable organizations and on the Executive Committee of the Pacific Crest Trail Association.

Salmonson has published over 60 publications in different areas including pharmacokinetics and regulatory affairs. In 2016, he received the DIA Outstanding Contribution to Health Award, the Pharmacist of the Year in Sweden in 2017 and the TOPRA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

“We’re fortunate to be able to leverage Jim’s previous operational and senior management experience at various, highly successful pharmaceutical companies and Tomas’ extensive background in drug development and the regulatory process through complex and challenging environments is of tremendous value, especially during these unprecedented times,” said C-Path President and CEO Joseph Scheeren, Pharm.D.

Newman and Salmonson’s Board appointments will begin June 1, 2020.

About Critical Path Institute

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit organization established in 2005 as a public and private partnership. C-Path’s mission is to catalyze the development of new approaches that advance medical innovation and regulatory science, accelerating the path to a healthier world. An international leader in forming collaborations, C-Path has established numerous global consortia that currently include more than 1,600 scientists from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations, and dozens of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. C-Path US is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona and C-Path, Ltd. EU is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with additional staff in multiple other locations. For more information, visit c-path.org and c-path.eu.