As part of its ongoing coronavirus relief efforts, the Arizona Cox Media team, the advertising division of Cox Communications, is offering local restaurants free television advertising to assure patrons that they are open for takeout and delivery services and share their new hours of operation.

More than 35 local Tucson area restaurants are already taking advantage of this offer, with presence in ads similar to this https://vimeo.com/ccsphx/review/405612515/3871763eee

running today. Restaurant groups, such as the Arizona Restaurant Association, are also using this opportunity to launch and promote creative Take Out campaigns that benefit the broader food community.

“During these unfortunate and trying times you realize who is a true friend and partner, for Arizona’s restaurant industry there is no question about Cox Media being our tremendous friend and partner. The Arizona Restaurant Association and industry will long remember and be grateful for the generosity and support of the entire Cox Media family.” Steve Chucri, President and CEO, Arizona Restaurant Association.

To take advantage of the Cox Media offer, restaurant owners should email MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com and include the name and location of their establishment.

“In addition to providing an essential service for so many people, local restaurants also deliver welcome comfort and variety to people,” said Rich Barone, Arizona vice president, Cox Media. “Local restaurants are such an important part of our communities, and we are committed to helping connect with customers during this challenging time.”

Cox is also joining with other Internet & Television Association (NCTA) members to provide $100 million in public service advertising through June to help educate consumers on the pandemic and prevent the spread of the virus.

Cox employs a team of more than 350 Tucsonans and has contributed nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind COVID-related contributions in Southern Arizona. Cox support for the pandemic includes temporarily increasing customer internet speeds and lowering prices on entry tiers, suspending data usage overage fees and offering sixty days free broadband for low-income students who aren’t already connected via Cox’s Connect2Compete program.

For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.

