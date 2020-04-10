The Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, located at Morris Air National Guard Base, is scheduled for a change of command, April 5, 2020.

Brig. Gen. Andrew J. MacDonald will relinquish command to Col. Jeffery L. Butler. As the 14th commanding officer since its inception in 1956, Butler will be responsible for more than 1,800 Airmen committed to state and federal missions in the largest F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft unit in the country.

Butler is a United States Air Force Academy graduate and command F-16 pilot with more than 4900 flying hours. He served for 10 years with the United States Air Force at various locations around the world and began his career at the 162nd Wing in 1998. Since then he has served in several command positions within Operation Snowbird, the 162nd Fighter Wing Headquarters Squadron, 148th Fighter Squadron, 162nd Operations Support Squadron, 162nd Wing Operations Group, 162nd Maintenance Group, and most recently as the wing’s Vice Commander.

Due to the current health challenges facing our state and nation, no formal ceremony will take place for the change of command, but the wing thanks MacDonald for his dedicated service and looks forward to Butler’s future promotion ceremony. Interested media may contact the 162nd Wing Public Affairs Office at (520) 295-6192 for more details.