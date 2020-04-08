Crown West Land Group announced today that James Gaulin has joined the company as Director of Land, bringing with him expertise and experience in managing land development.

In his new position, Gaulin will be responsible for assisting in the management and disposition of lots and property, including the buying, entitling, developing and selling of land in Arizona, Nevada and other markets.

“We are thrilled to bring Jimmy on board. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to our company, along with a unique perspective with his previous experience working for homebuilders,” Crown West Vice President Dean Wingert said.

Prior to joining Crown West Land Group, Gaulin was the land acquisitions manager for DR Horton in Tucson, and formerly managed land departments for other homebuilders in Tucson, Ariz. Gaulin previously worked with Wingert at the land development company, Forest City Land Group, from 2006 through 2012.

A 2003 graduate of the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, Gaulin has lived in Tucson for the past 23 years.

About Crown West Land Group

Crown West Land Group develops and manages residential master-planned communities, providing subdivision land and amenities for the homebuilding industry. It is a division of Crown West Realty LLC, a privately-owned real asset investment, development and management company with offices in New York, Phoenix, Denver, Tucson and Spokane. Formed in 1996, Crown West Realty is the operating subsidiary of New York Investment firm Petrus Partners Ltd. and includes three divisions: Crown West Commercial Group, Crown West Land Group and Crown West Farm Group. www.crownwest.com

