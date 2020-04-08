Comcast has made nearly 2,000 hours of educational programming and resources available to Xfinity video customers as part of the company’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 crisis. Xfinity customers with X1 or Flex can say “Education” or, if their voice search language is set to Spanish, “Educación,” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access content available to them by grades. The collection is a joint effort with Common Sense Media.More information about the educational programming can be found, here.