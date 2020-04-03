BIZLOANS: Small Businesses Eligible to Tap into $349 Billion

03 Apr 2020 by BizTUCSON in BizNEWS

The Paycheck Protection Program aims to assist millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses. Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, and tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE

