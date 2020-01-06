Steve Crawford
06 Jan 2020 by BizDESIGN in BizSPOTLIGHT, WINTER 2020
Pepper Viner Homes promoted Steve Crawford to COO. He most recently served the community home builder as director of sales and marketing and designated broker. An Arizona licensed real estate broker, Crawford has spent 30 years in the construction and real estate industry – particularly the new-home market – including land acquisition and development, golf course communities and custom homes. He has been with Pepper Viner Homes since 2013.