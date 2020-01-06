Land-use law firm Lazarus, Silvyn & Bangs added former Oro Valley planning commissioner Robin Large as a senior land-use planner. Large has more than 14 years of private and public land planning experience – managing projects, leading multidisciplinary teams and handling stakeholder negotiations. She has an undergraduate degree in history and a graduate degree in planning from the University of Arizona. Lazarus, Silvyn & Bangs has offices in Tucson and Phoenix.

