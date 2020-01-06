Neal Eckel is now a partner with the Farhang & Medcoff law firm. He specializes in construction, business and employment law, which includes corporate formations, contract drafting and review, and business and employment disputes. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and has been recognized as a top lawyer in Tucson and nationally. He most recently was a partner with closed Durazzo, Eckel & Hawkins.

