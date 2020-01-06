10 YEARS

Majid Arabshahi

06 Jan 2020 by BizDESIGN in BizSPOTLIGHT, WINTER 2020

In early December Rug Gallery made a leap from its previous home in Joesler Village to La Encantada’s busy restaurant area in order to expand its showroom and take advantage of the high-visibility location. Owner Majid Arabshahi calls La Encantada “the best of the best in town.” 

After 32-plus years, Rug Gallery is known for its high quality Persian and Oriental rugs and antique collectable rugs, which have appeared internationally on the cover of Christie’s Auction House catalog.

