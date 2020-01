Former Yum! Brands officer Jed Gold is now CFO for Mister Car Wash. Gold has 20 years of financial and accounting experience, including as assistant treasurer and CFO for KFC Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. He earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Utah and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Mister Car Wash has more than 330 operations in 21 states.