The Farhang & Medcoff law firm added Tucson native Eric Hawkins as a partner. Hawkins, formerly with closed Durazzo, Eckel & Hawkins, focuses on all aspects of construction, business and employment law. He graduated from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. He teaches seminars and classes for businesses, contractors and attorneys. Topics include state Registrar of Contractors hearings, mechanics’ liens, construction defects claims and contract disputes.

